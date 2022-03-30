Azerbaijan, IRENA eye potential directions for deepening cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with IRENA`s Director-General Francesco La Camera on the sidelines of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue in Germany, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the minister gave detailed information about the projects implemented and planned in Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy. Potential directions for deepening cooperation with the organization were brought to the attention.

In this regard, the promoting investors in various directions related to the use of renewable energy in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions was discussed.

It was noted that in accordance with the Green Energy Zone concept, the energy demand of residential houses in the liberated territories will be provided at the expense of renewable energy sources.

It was noted that solar collectors, solar panels with a capacity of more than 300 kW and 3 Archimed devices with a total capacity of 3 kW were installed on all houses in the first village. It is planned to continue this experiment in the future, to install solar panels and collectors in individual apartments to be built, as well as to implement projects using the potential of renewable energy sources in the area. The importance of evaluating possible cooperation in these areas was stressed.

Francesco La Camera expressed his satisfaction with the organization's cooperation with Azerbaijan and said that the organization he represents would support to assess the current opportunities.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of bilateral cooperation.

News.Az