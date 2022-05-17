Azerbaijan is active member of ECO, says Uzbek official

Azerbaijan is active member of ECO, says Uzbek official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), said Speaker of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov.

He made the statement at the 3rd General Congress of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ismoilov noted that Azerbaijan cooperates on the basis of mutual benefit and respect within the organization.

The Uzbek official also praised the ongoing large-scale restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“We will soon see people living in peace and security in these lands,” Ismoilov added.

News.Az