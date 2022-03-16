Azerbaijan is among first countries in region to establish national migration body: UN official

Azerbaijan is one of the first countries in the region to establish a national migration body, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said in her address to the participants of an event on migration management, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Baku on Wednesday hosted an event titled “15 years of partnership for inclusive, progressive and improved migration management.”

“Azerbaijan is among the first countries to establish a national body. There is a migration center in Azerbaijan,” Andreeva said.

The UN official noted that Europe is currently facing the largest migration crisis since World War II.

