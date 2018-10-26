Azerbaijan is ‘center of peace and stability,' says ISESCO chief

Altwaijri also praised ISESCO-Azerbaijan cooperation as successful

ISESCO Director General Abdulaziz bin Othman Altwaijri has described Azerbaijan as “the center of peace and stability”.

Speaking to AZERTAC on the margins of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, he hailed Azerbaijan`s enormous contribution to peace and security.

“The rapidly developing Azerbaijan is today the center of peace and stability,” said Altwaijri. He commended President Ilham Aliyev for his progressive steps aimed at ensuring the country`s development and progress.

