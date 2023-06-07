Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenians living in country’s Karabakh region as equal citizens - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenians living in the country’s Karabakh region into its political, legal, economic, and social frameworks as equal citizens, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

The minister noted that the government has appointed a special representative for dialogue with local Armenians to discuss issues related to their reintegration.

“In addition to international documents that we are party to, in particular, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, a solid foundation for this is also created by the Constitution of Azerbaijan and national legislation. The rule of law and equality of all before the law form the basis of the OSCE’s comprehensive security concept," Bayramov noted.

"Human rights must be treated fairly and equally, with the same position and emphasis. As stated in the OSCE Copenhagen Document, steps taken to protect persons belonging to national minorities must be consistent with the principles of equality and non-discrimination against other citizens of the respective participating State. Non-interference in the internal affairs of states, non-damage to integration of persons belonging to national minorities, and non-incitement of separatism on the territory of neighboring states, and strict compliance with their obligations and commitments are equally necessary for all states. The protection of human rights of persons belonging to national minorities should not violate territorial integrity and sovereignty of states but rather strengthen them,” Bayramov emphasized.

News.Az