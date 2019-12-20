Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan is Georgia's fourth largest foreign trade partner

Azerbaijan is Georgia's fourth largest foreign trade partner, with the bilateral trade between the two countries totaling $932.7 million in January-November of 2019, Georgia`s National Statistics Service said, AZERTAC reported.

For this period, Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's economy made up 8.1 percent. Georgia exported goods worth $444.6 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan imported products worth $ 488.1 million to Georgia. official figures suggest.

Turkey is Georgia's largest trade partner, while Russia is second, the Service said.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

