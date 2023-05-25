Azerbaijan is important participant in North-South transport corridor project: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is an important participant in the North-South transport corridor project,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway provides access to Europe, as well as to the Mediterranean ports of Türkiye. We have also initiated the creation of the Zangezur corridor, which will not only connect the main part of the country with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but will also become a part of international railway routes.

News.Az