Azerbaijan is important U.S. partner in region: Pentagon

Azerbaijan is an important U.S. partner in the region, according to a readout from the Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs, News.Az reports.

The readout came after a meeting between Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Christopher W. Grady and First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel-General Karim Valiyev at the Pentagon.

The military leaders discussed regional security issues and bilateral relationship, the readout said.

