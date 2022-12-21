Azerbaijan is interested in the development of relations with all neighboring countries: Minister
“Cooperation in the field of defence among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia further develop,” said Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov at the joint press conference of Turkish-Georgian-Azerbaijani Defence Ministers, News.az reports.
According to the minister, Azerbaijan is interested in the development of relations with all neighboring countries.