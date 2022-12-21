Azerbaijan is interested in the development of relations with all neighboring countries: Minister

Azerbaijan is interested in the development of relations with all neighboring countries: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Cooperation in the field of defence among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia further develop,” said Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov at the joint press conference of Turkish-Georgian-Azerbaijani Defence Ministers, News.az reports.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is interested in the development of relations with all neighboring countries.

News.Az