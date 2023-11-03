Azerbaijan is making its valuable contribution to sustainable operation of East-West transportation corridor: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Transportation and logistics occupy an important place in the development of our relations. Azerbaijan has proved to be a reliable transit country between the markets of the Central Asian countries, Türkiye and Europe,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana under the motto “Turk Time”, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is making its valuable contribution to the sustainable operation of the East-West transportation corridor,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az