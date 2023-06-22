Azerbaijan is most important economic and trade partner for Kazakhstan in S. Caucasus – PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year marks the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, saying the Great Leader had always cherished sincere friendly relations with Kazakhstan. Opening of the Heydar Aliyev Street this year in Astana with participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is manifestation of unity of both countries and peoples, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said at his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Alikhan Smailov expressed satisfaction with successful development of cooperation in all spheres and noted that interaction between the countries based strategic partnership is an indicator of bilateral relations. He expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for his contribution to cementing bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields.

Smailov pointed out that Azerbaijan is the most important economic and trade partner for Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, saying the trade turnover climbed by 40% to exceed USD 460 mln last year. The Prime Minister said the trend was kept this year too, and underlined that there are opportunities for increasing this potential even more.

