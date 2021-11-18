Azerbaijan is on the path of rapid development – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan is on the path of rapid development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his message addressed to the participants of the 5th National Children's Forum.

“By securing the Victory in the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani Army has restored not only historical justice, but also the rights and freedoms of more than a million refugees and IDPs, which had been violated for more than 30 years, thus avenging our innocent children who fell victim to enemy provocations,” the head of state said.

“The fact that our country is getting stronger and stronger every year is also a guarantee of your happy and prosperous future. The current generation will entrust mighty Azerbaijan to you. That is why you must always work hard and represent the Motherland with a deeper realization of your responsibilities. I believe that you, as a spiritually rich generation, will grow up in the spirit of Azerbaijanism and spare no effort for the future development and success of our Republic,” the president added.

News.Az