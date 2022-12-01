Azerbaijan is one of main gas suppliers to Bulgaria, official says

Azerbaijan is one of the main gas suppliers to Bulgaria, Boyko Takov, Executive Director of Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 18th annual meeting of the International Network for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (INSME) on the topic “Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth” in Baku, Takov praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

He also said that the Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

“I believe this will be the next step in our further cooperation,” Takov added.

