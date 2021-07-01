Azerbaijan is perhaps one of safest countries in the world, President Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security is guaranteed in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Azerbaijan Television after taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony for Alat Free Economic Zone on Thursday.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is perhaps one of the safest countries in the world, and this factor is also very important for investors.

He stressed that the intercultural dialogue and religious tolerance in Azerbaijan are already cited as an example in the world. “We want all countries of the world to come and invest here. This factor is also very important.”

“On the other hand, the existing stability in our country is one of the main conditions for every investor. No-one would invest in countries without stability. This is an axiom. If we look at the experience of countries that are attractive in terms of investment, you will see this. One of the primary conditions, if not the most important one, for investment in Azerbaijan today is the public and political stability and the unity between the people and the government,” the head of state added.

News.Az