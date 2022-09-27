Azerbaijan is rightfully considered one of most modern, strongest states – Markov

+ ↺ − 16 px

September 27 has already gone down in the history of Azerbaijan as a day of sorrow and a day of glory, Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia and political scientist, told News.Az.

“This is the day when the second Karabakh war began, which ended with a great victory for Azerbaijan. It was a glorious victory, but many sons of the Azerbaijani people sacrificed their lives for this victory. The people of Azerbaijan will always honor their heroes,” Markov said.

“These heroes not only liberated Karabakh but also created the conditions for the return of IDPs to their homes,” the Russian political scientist added.

After the victory in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan now is rightfully considered one of the most modern, strongest states, Markov stressed.

“President Ilham Aliyev, according to many international ratings, was named the main politician of 2020, who ensured a huge victory for his people. This victory will be celebrated by Azerbaijanis all over the world and friends of Azerbaijan for many years,” he concluded.

News.Az