Azerbaijan is strong partner country, U.S. official says

Azerbaijan is a strong partner country, said U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker as he met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Reeker emphasized that the United States attaches great importance to the bilateral relations.

The US official praised the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the cessation of hostilities, and expressed concern over the recent developments in the region, including the tensions at the border.

Reeker also expressed regret over the recent death of two journalists and an official as a result of a landmine explosion.

News.Az