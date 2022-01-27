Azerbaijan is unique Muslim country with large Jewish community: Israeli diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a unique Muslim country with a large Jewish community, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said Thursday at an event dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, News.Az reports.

The diplomat said he is proud of this fact.

“Both Israel and Azerbaijan were once united by a common tragedy. Some 3,000 Azerbaijanis died in the fight against fascism,” Ambassador Deek added.

ADA University on Thursday hosted an event dedicated to International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Azerbaijani officials, diplomats, experts, representatives of civil society, and the media took part in the event to discuss the steps to combat anti-Semitism, hate speech, xenophobia, and racism at the global level.

The event was organized jointly by the UN Baku Office, the embassies of Israel and the Netherlands, the Center of Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan (AIR Center), and ADA University.

