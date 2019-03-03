Azerbaijan, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum discuss expanding co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with president of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Taha Ayhan on the sidelines of the 46th ses

The sides discussed the issues relating to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

Taha Ayhan highlighted the activities of the Forum, saying that close relations and contacts with Azerbaijan will be continued in the years to come.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov hailed the activities of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and noted the importance of cooperation with Eurasian Regional Centre of the Forum. He outlined the 2nd Executive Model OIC games, Islamic countries young entrepreneurs’ network to be hosted within the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in Ministerial Council on Youth and Sports, which are aimed at strengthening friendship between Islamic countries through youth and sports activities.

Foreign Minister praised the solidarity shown by the members of the ICYF on the "Solidarity with the victims of the Khojaly massacre" resolution. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited ICYF President Taha Ayhan to visit Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az