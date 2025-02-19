Azerbaijan, Israel discuss bilateral co-op, regional developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Mr. Hajiyev conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister Netanyahu. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked to convey his greetings to President Aliyev,” Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tel Aviv said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the matters of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional developments, the embassy said.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev @HikmetHajiyev was received by the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu… pic.twitter.com/7VCRbl3z8D — Embassy of Azerbaijan to Israel (@AzEmbTelAviv) February 19, 2025

News.Az