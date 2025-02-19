Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss bilateral co-op, regional developments

Photo: Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Mr. Hajiyev conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister Netanyahu. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked to convey his greetings to President Aliyev,” Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tel Aviv said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the matters of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional developments, the embassy said.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

