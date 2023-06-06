Azerbaijan, Israel discuss bilateral relations in political, economic and humanitarian areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov has met with visiting delegation of the Knesset of Israel led by the Chairman of the Knesset Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense Yuli Yoel Edelstein, News.Az reports.

Highlighting the rapidly growing relations between the two countries in several priority fields, including political, trade-economic, humanitarian and other spheres, Samad Seyidov noted that the meeting held between the two countries’ Presidents within the high-level visit of Israeli President to Azerbaijan gave new impetus to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Samad Seyidov emphasized that with the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel relations between the two countries elevated to a qualitatively new level.

Head of the Working Group for the Azerbaijani-Israeli Interparliamentary Relations Anatoly Khayimovich Rafailov as well as members of the committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary relations Asim Mollazade, Rasim Musabayov, Sevinj Fataliyeva and Nigar Arpadarai spoke of a genuine friendship between the Jewish and Azerbaijani peoples as well as trade and economic relations. The speakers also shared their views on further development of cooperation and strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations.

Touching upon friendly relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Knesset Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense Yuli Yoel Edelstein highlighted the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations and the development of relations between the friendship groups.

Head of Diplomacy field at the Knesset Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Sarah Zwebner and Knesset member Ram Ben Barak, as well as Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek and other officials were also present at the meeting.

News.Az