Azerbaijan, Israel discuss bilateral ties, Middle East developments

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The meeting featured discussions on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the recent developments in the Middle East, Gideon Sa'ar said on X, News.Az reports.“Pleasure to meet Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. We discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the Caucasus, regional security, and the strong bilateral relations between Israel and Azerbaijan,” the top Israeli diplomat noted.“Our relations are robust, and we are committed to further strengthening it,” he stated.

