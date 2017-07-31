Azerbaijan, Israel discuss coop in defense industry area

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry (MDI) on Monday with a delegation led by Michael Ben-Baruch, head of the Israeli Defense Ministr

The parties had an extensive exchange of ideas on Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation in the area of defense industry and other issues of common interest.

The meeting was also attended by Israel’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.

News.Az

News.Az