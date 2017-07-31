Azerbaijan, Israel discuss coop in defense industry area
- 31 Jul 2017 09:43
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124026
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-israel-discuss-coop-in-defense-industry-area Copied
A meeting was held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry (MDI) on Monday with a delegation led by Michael Ben-Baruch, head of the Israeli Defense Ministr
The parties had an extensive exchange of ideas on Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation in the area of defense industry and other issues of common interest.
The meeting was also attended by Israel’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.
News.Az