Azerbaijan, Israel discuss defense cooperation, security issues

As part of his official visit to Israel, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met today with Defense Minister of this country Yoav Gallant to discuss cooperation in defense, military-technical and other areas as well as regional and international security issues, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon exceptional role of Azerbaijan-Israel defense-related relations in existing cooperation agenda.

Referring to President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Defense Minister of Israel on February 17 this year on the sidelines of the Munıch Security Conference, Minister Bayramov noted close ties including reciprocal visits make an important contribution to development of bilateral relations.

Jeyhun Bayramov updated the Israeli Minister on the post-conflict situation in the region and Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

Minister Gallant laid his views on the successful cooperation between the two countries in defense and military-technical areas, and underlined the importance of untapping existing potential for expanding cooperation even more. He highlighted the significance of continuing the contacts.

News.Az