Azerbaijan, Israel discuss key directions of bilateral relations

Baku and Tel Aviv discussed key directions of bilateral relations as Israeli President Isaac Herzog received Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

A delegation headed by the Azerbaijani minister of economy is paying a working visit to Israel, News.Az reports.

“Within the framework of our working visit to Israel, we had the honor of being received by Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

“We discussed the key directions of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations set by the heads of state, along with avenues for economic cooperation,” he informed.

