Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday held a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Israeli delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

First, the Israeli delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers at the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland and Azerbaijan National Hero Albert Agarunov, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. A wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. The Israeli defense minister passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of both countries accompanied by the military orchestra were performed. The “Book of Honor” was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Minister Hasanov greeted his Israeli counterpart and expressed satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the high level of partnership between the two countries plays a significant role not only in the development of Azerbaijan and Israel but also in ensuring security in the entire region.

Expressing satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan as the Israeli defense minister and a sincere meeting, Yoav Gallant stressed that Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are based on friendship and mutual trust. The Israeli minister highlighted the necessity for such meetings and mutual visits in terms of further development of military cooperation.

The importance of further strengthening strategic relations and expanding security ties was emphasized.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the military, and military-technical spheres, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az