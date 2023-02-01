Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects of cooperation on border protection

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects of cooperation on border protection

Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev and Minister of Defense of the State of Israel Yoav Gallant have today had a phone talk, News.Az reports.

During the telephone conversation, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev congratulated Yoav Gallant on his appointment to a new post.

The sides labeled existing relations as “high-level” and discussed the prospects of cooperation and development of bilateral relations in the field of security and border protection.


