Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects of cooperation on border protection
- 01 Feb 2023 11:11
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181327
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-israel-discuss-prospects-of-cooperation-on-border-protection Copied
Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev and Minister of Defense of the State of Israel Yoav Gallant have today had a phone talk, News.Az reports.
During the telephone conversation, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev congratulated Yoav Gallant on his appointment to a new post.
The sides labeled existing relations as “high-level” and discussed the prospects of cooperation and development of bilateral relations in the field of security and border protection.