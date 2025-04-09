Azerbaijan, Israel explore cooperation opportunities in automobile, railway transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with executives of Israeli companies ICL Group and Elbit Systems.

During the meeting with ICL Group representatives, the parties explored cooperation opportunities in road and rail transport areas, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

They also exchanged views on the prospects of the company’s possible participation in the implementation of transportation within the Middle Corridor.

The meeting with Elbit Systems representatives mainly revolved around the issues of deepening strategic cooperation in the domains of cybersecurity, digital resilience and artificial intelligence. The parties also considered the possibility of launching Excellence and Training Centers in Azerbaijan.

