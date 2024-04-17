Azerbaijan, Israel explore ways to expand energy relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen in Dubai.

The meeting saw discussions on energy relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, News.Az reports.

“Today the ministers of energy of Israel and Azerbaijan met in Dubai. They had a fruitful discussion about the important energy relations between our countries, and explored ways to strengthen and expand them,” Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said on X.

News.Az