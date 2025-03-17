Azerbaijan, Israel focus on enhancing economic ties, advancing energy agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Tel Aviv, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jababrov held a meeting with Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen.

In an X post, Minister Jabbarov said the meeting featured discussions on prospects for enhancing economic relations between Azerbaijan an Israel, News.Az reports.

“As part of our working visit to Israel, we held a meeting with Eli Cohen, Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. Our discussions focused on initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening economic relations and advancing the energy cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Israel,” the minister informed.

News.Az