Azerbaijan, Israel hold political consultations

The next round of political consultations have been held between the ministries of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Israeli delegation by Israeli Foreign Ministry's Political Director, Ambassador Aliza Bin Noun, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the political consultations, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for development of bilateral relations in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as practical issues related to the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz.

Moreover, Director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) Elmaddin Mehdiyev met with Deputy Head of Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) Aviv Ezra.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with representatives of Israeli educational and research centers.

News.Az