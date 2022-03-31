Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel ink agreement on cooperation in tourism

Azerbaijan, Israel ink agreement on cooperation in tourism

An agreement on cooperation in tourism was signed between Azerbaijan and Israel, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev announced on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Naghiyev noted that the agreement will contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

“Today we signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism with our Israeli counterpart Yoel Razvozov. I believe that this agreement will contribute to the development and strengthening of relations in the field of tourism,” he tweeted.


