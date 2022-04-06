Azerbaijan, Israel ink joint declaration on cooperation in field of sports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov on Wednesday met with Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including the field of youth and sports, the Ministry of Youth and Sports told News.Az.

Minister Gayibov informed his interlocutor about the work done in Azerbaijani sports and the successes achieved in recent years. He noted that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the field of sports, in particular, joint trainings can be beneficial for both sides.

Following the talks, ministers Gayibov and Razvozov signed a joint declaration on cooperation between the two countries in the field of sports.

News.Az