Azerbaijan, Israel mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
- 07 Apr 2022 06:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172126
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-israel-mark-30-years-of-diplomatic-relations Copied
Today, April 7th, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
“We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the State of Israel on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation,” the ministry said.