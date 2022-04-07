Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Israel mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

Today, April 7th, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We send our best wishes to the Government and People of the State of Israel on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation,” the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      