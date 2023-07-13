Azerbaijan-Israel partnership plays significant role in ensuring regional security: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The high level of partnership between the two countries plays a significant role not only in the development of Azerbaijan and Israel but also in ensuring security in the entire region, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Minister Hasanov made the remarks at a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in Baku.

Minister Hasanov greeted his Israeli counterpart and expressed satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan.

Expressing satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan as Israel’s defense minister and a sincere meeting, Gallant stressed that Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are based on friendship and mutual trust. The Israeli minister highlighted the necessity for such meetings and mutual visits in terms of further development of military cooperation.

The parties also discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the military, and military-technical spheres, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az