Azerbaijan, Israel start manufacturing new UAV

Azerbaijan has started production of a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) - “Pegasus 120,” Trend reports.

The new UAV is produced jointly with the Israeli company Aeronautics at AZAD Systems Co. production branch of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry.

The new UAV is capable of carrying up to 75 kilograms of cargo for military and civil purposes for a distance of up to 40 kilometers. The UAV can fly with the cargo, staying in the air for 45 minutes.

The UAV “Pegasus 120” is being showcased at the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018.

The ADEX 2018 opened at the Baku Expo Center on Sept. 25.

This year, 224 companies from 29 countries take part in ADEX.

The exhibition features 11 national stands from Azerbaijan, China, France, Iran, Israel, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Belarus, Ukraine, Pakistan, representing leading companies from these countries.

Many countries have expanded the area of their national expositions; the top four with the largest number of companies represented are Turkey (41 companies), Russia (25 companies), Israel (14 companies) and Belarus (10 companies).

The exhibition will run until September 27. This is an excellent platform to showcase the latest weapons and to conclude new agreements on international military-technical cooperation.

