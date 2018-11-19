Azerbaijan-Israel: strong strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The resignation of Avigdor Lieberman as Israel’s defense minister was a complete surprise for the country’s prime minister and other coalition partners, stated

“If Benjamin Netanyahu was the prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Israel until November 14 afternoon, in early November 15 (after Lieberman submitted his resignation to the government secretariat), he also became the country’s minister of defense. And he will retain this post either until the transfer of it to another politician, or before the (early of next) election,” the expert said.

According to Gut, the State of Israel and the IDF (Tzahal) have lost a worthy and pragmatic defense minister, who made an invaluable contribution to strengthening the national defense and security.

The expert also touched upon Israel’s relations with Azerbaijan.

He noted that the reports of Lieberman’s resignation caused a great revival and inspiration on the propaganda front of Armenia.

“According to Armenian political analysts, the close ties between Israel and Azerbaijan were maintained mainly due to Avigdor Lieberman, and now it is time to enhance Armenian lobbying in Israel. Lieberman is known as a resolute and very pragmatic politician who is able to protect the interests of his country and people. Unlike many Israeli politicians, Lieberman has a reputation as a man of his word: if he said or promised something, he would certainly do it, he knows how to be loyal to friends. He is looking for true friends of Israel, and his interest in the region, and specifically his bet on Azerbaijan as a geopolitical and geo-economic leader of the South Caucasus was completely justified,” he said.

Gut continued: “From the Israeli side, Lieberman who was one of the real architects of the Azerbaijani-Israeli strategic partnership. Lieberman’s foreign policy concept turned Azerbaijan into a strategic part of Israel. It was Lieberman who realized the strategic importance and geopolitical importance of Azerbaijan in the region. Lieberman resigned as defense minister, but he remains a political heavyweight in Israeli politics. I’m confident that in the upcoming elections Lieberman and his party will improve their position, and, possibly, he will again become Minister of Defense. Let's hope that Lieberman will soon take its rightful place in the Israeli political stage.”

The expert then referred to trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Azerbaijan-Israel trade cooperation is developing, and the mutual trade turnover is almost $4.5 billion, said Gut, adding. “Previously, the focus was on the oil and gas industry, it currently extends to other segments of the economy, including agriculture, high-tech, health care, and military-technical cooperation. Israel is one of the main buyers of Azerbaijani oil.”

The Israeli experts also referred to the April battles of 2016 between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He recalled that it was the Azerbaijan-Israel military cooperation that radically changed the balance of forces in the region, and the armed forces of Azerbaijan is a few days almost destroyed the advanced units of Armenia’s occupying army.

“As for the criticism of Armenia, I would say that Azerbaijan and Israel choose their friends and partners themselves, and these countries themselves determine the level of strategic cooperation in the military-technical sphere. Moreover, no one has the right to interfere in this strong strategic partnership,” Gut concluded.

