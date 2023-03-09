Azerbaijan-Israel ties 'symbol' of what kind of relationship Israel wants to build with other Muslim countries, says ex-PM

Azerbaijan-Israel ties 'symbol' of what kind of relationship Israel wants to build with other Muslim countries, says ex-PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are a symbol of what kind of relationship Israel wants to build with other Muslim countries, the former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert, told journalists as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

Olmert noted that Azerbaijan demonstrates respect for the traditions of Islam while pursuing a moderate policy based on the principles of tolerance.

"Namely the moderateness and tolerance of Azerbaijan's policy increase the country's international influence. Israel appreciates this approach, as we want to demonstrate that we can live in peace and harmony with countries where Islam is the dominant religion," the Israeli politician added.

Olmert stressed that one of the driving forces serving the development of bilateral relations is the common values preached by Azerbaijan and Israel.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” kicked off on Thursday.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, brings together representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

News.Az