Azerbaijan, Israel to eliminate double taxation

Today, a Convention on “Elimination of double taxation on incomes and prevention of tax avoidance between Azerbaijan and Israel” and confirmation of its protoco

Chairman of Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee Ziyad Samadzadeh gave information about the draft law.

He said that the document will serve increase of trade and financial turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel and prevention of tax-avoidance: “The draft law covers income tax of individuals and profit tax of legal entities”.

The draft was adopted by voting.

News.Az

