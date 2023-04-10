Azerbaijan-Israel trade turnover will double this year: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel will double this year, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel enjoy close friendly relations.

“The next step between Azerbaijan and Israel is the expansion of bilateral and economic ties. Currently, the trade turnover between our countries is quite high. Therefore, we want to diversify trade," Ambassador Deek said.

He stressed that the opening of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel will play a certain role in expanding the cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

On March 29, 2023, Azerbaijan inaugurated its embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the two countries` foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Eli Cohen, as well as MPs, members of the general public and artists.

News.Az