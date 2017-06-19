Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan issues int’l arrest warrant for 5 people accused of abduction

Azerbaijan’s law-enforcement authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for five persons accused of abduction, says a notice published on Interpol’

38-year-old Rafat Amirov, 29-year-old Kamil Amirov, 21-year-old Ali Huseynov and 36-year-old Elvin Jafarov are accused of kidnapping and 32-year-old Rufat Amirov is wanted over an attempt to kidnap.

