Azerbaijan issues int’l arrest warrant for 5 people accused of abduction
- 19 Jun 2017 07:42
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122761
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-issues-intl-arrest-warrant-for-5-people-accused-of-abduction Copied
Azerbaijan’s law-enforcement authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for five persons accused of abduction, says a notice published on Interpol’
38-year-old Rafat Amirov, 29-year-old Kamil Amirov, 21-year-old Ali Huseynov and 36-year-old Elvin Jafarov are accused of kidnapping and 32-year-old Rufat Amirov is wanted over an attempt to kidnap.
News.Az