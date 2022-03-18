Azerbaijan issues postage stamp marking 30 years of its partnership with UN (PHOTO)

A postage stamp marking the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership has been issued, News.Az reports.

The postage stamp was presented during an event held on Friday in Shusha city on the occasion of 30 years of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership.

The stamp was presented by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov.

News.Az