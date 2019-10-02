Azerbaijan issues statement over anniversary of Khojavand’s occupation by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region has issued a statement in connection with the 27th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan

The statement notes that Armenia has been conducting occupation policy in front of the entire world community for more than 30 years.

“In the late 80s of the twentieth century, the Armenians again put forward groundless territorial claims regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan,” reads the statement. “Unforgivable and very serious mistakes and pro-Armenian policy of the Soviet leadership from the end of 1990 and the beginning of 1991 led to an aggravation of the situation, the Armenian aggression in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of Azerbaijan and the country’s regions bordering Armenia acquired a wider scope. 27 years ago - on October 2, 1992, the armed forces of Armenia occupied the Khojavand district with an area of ​​1,458 square meters, which included one city, two settlements and 81 villages, with an Azerbaijani population of more than 10,000 people.”

Presently, Azerbaijan controls a part of this district called Nargiztepe (114,000 square meters), according to the statement. The population of the district of about 13,000 people lives as internally displaced persons mainly in the Beylagan district, and also in other regions of Azerbaijan, reads the statement.

More to follow...

News.Az