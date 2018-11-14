Azerbaijan, Italy discuss civil-military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experts from Azerbaijan and Italy on civil-military cooperation held a meeting in Baku Nov. 14 in accordance with the plan signed between the defense ministries of the two countries, the Azerbaijani defense ministry reported.

Chief of Department of Psychological Training and Public Relations of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Major General Rasim Aliyev has comprehensively informed the guests about the events held in the Azerbaijan Army in the field of civil-military cooperation.

During the meeting, briefings were presented, and the issues of studying best practices in the field of civil-military cooperation were discussed.

News.Az

News.Az