Azerbaijan, Italy discuss cooperation across multiple sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa in Rome on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations.

The sides held a constructive exchange on the strong strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, highlighting the steady growth of political dialogue and cooperation, .Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed prospects for expanding interparliamentary ties, deepening collaboration in energy, the economy, culture and education, and reinforcing efforts to support regional peace and stability.

News.Az