Azerbaijan, Italy discuss issues of military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari on December 7.

According to the Defense Ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the military-political situation in the region, prospects for the development of military cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries and within NATO programs, as well as prospects for cooperation with Italian defense industry companies producing the weapons and military equipment.

News.Az

