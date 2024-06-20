Azerbaijan, Italy discuss prospects for development of military co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov is paying a visit to Italy, the Defense Ministry’s press service has told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Gurbanov met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijani-Italian relations are based on strategic partnership, and discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres.During the meeting, the sides also held a detailed exchange of views on joint projects and a number of other issues.

News.Az