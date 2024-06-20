Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Italy discuss prospects for development of military co-op

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss prospects for development of military co-op

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov is paying a visit to Italy, the Defense Ministry’s press service has told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Gurbanov met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijani-Italian relations are based on strategic partnership, and discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres.

During the meeting, the sides also held a detailed exchange of views on joint projects and a number of other issues.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      