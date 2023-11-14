Azerbaijan, Italy discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to the UAE to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition, held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az