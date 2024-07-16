Azerbaijan, Italy explore developing of Middle Corridor and prospects of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met on Tuesday with Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco.

During the meeting, they hailed the dynamic development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The two underlined that the relations between Azerbaijan and Italy initially began in the energy sector and has since expanded to encompass various fields, including information and communication technologies, transportation, agriculture, green energy, and more.They emphasized the significance of supporting joint initiatives to reinforce the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and the potential for cooperation in the ongoing restoration and construction efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.The pair explored the issues on developing the Middle Corridor and the prospects of cooperation in this regard.

News.Az