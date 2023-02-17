Azerbaijan, Italy eye establishment of Chamber of Commerce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev has met with Amedeo Teti, Director General for the Protection of Industrial Property, Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, News.az reports.

The meeting addressed cooperation between the businesses from both countries as well as prospects for establishing an Azerbaijani-Italian chamber of Commerce and Industry and the possibility of holding an Azerbaijani-Italian business forum.

News.Az