Azerbaijan, Italy hold next round of political consultations

The next round of political consultations between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was held in Baku.

The political consultations were led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and his Italian counterpart Edmondo Cirielli, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the consultations, the sides discussed the multidimensional strategic partnership between the two countries based on traditional friendship and mutual trust and the prospects of its strengthening, as well as the possibilities of expanding relations in the political, commercial-economic, energy, defense and security, transport, logistics, humanitarian, cultural, and educational fields.

